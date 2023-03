HOLLADAY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating homicide in Benton Co.

According to information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, special agents with TBI along with Benton County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating a homicide that took place Saturday, March 25, along Stoke Road in Holladay, Tennessee. The investigation remains active and is ongoing.

