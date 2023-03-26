Banquet held in memory of lost loved ones

JACKSON, Tenn. —A banquet was held here in the Hub city.

On Saturday, the annual Hope Banquet was held at the Hub Club Johnny Dodd Community Building.

The banquet went from 2 pm – 6 pm with many people in attendance for support.

This was held to honor mothers who lost their children.

“We realized that in the beginning that people were starting to lose children, and that we wanted to do something special for the mothers. We realized that there is a different type of pain when a Mother cries,” said Katrena Howard, Hope Banquet organizer.

This was the fourth Hope Banquet that was held.

