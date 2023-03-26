Chili cook off returns to helps those in need

JACKSON, Tenn. —A cook off was held here in Jackson.

The Run for the Son Chili Cook Off was held on Saturday at the Calvary Baptist Church.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association holds this yearly as a fundraiser to benefit four different missionaries and four missions that they support.

Many people were in attendance for support, as well as trying out all of the chili that was entered into the cook off.

“CMA is a group. We are committed to changing the world one life at a time, one heart at a time for Jesus Christ,” said Scott Golden, Member of the CMA Steel Horse Prophets Chapter 709.

This was the second chili cook off that was held.

