Contestants compete for Spring pageant titles

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. —Humboldt Spring Blossom Pageant held.

The Spring Blossom Pageant is a fundraiser pageant and a preliminary to the Strawberry Festival Pageant held in May.

There are age divisions from zero to 21-years-old. The ones who can move on to the Strawberry Festival are ages eight to 21.









The contestant with the highest score will be crowned Miss Spring Blossom and and the contestant with the second highest score Miss Springtime.

“They just come on stage and show off,” Kennedy says.

“A lot of girls work really hard to be a part of this, just the prelims because the Strawberry Festival is so huge,” Bigham said.

“And it’s a very prestigious thing here in West Tennessee,” Kennedy said.

The West Tennessee Strawberry Festival will be held in Humboldt from Sunday, May 7 to Saturday, May 13.

