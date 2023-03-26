Julia Ward Hudgins

Dateline: McLemoresville, Tennessee

Graveside funeral services for Julia Ward Hudgins, 72, will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at McLemoresville Cemetery with Brother Jason Jackson officiating. Interment will follow the services. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 12:45 pm until service time at the cemetery. Mrs. Hudgins, a homemaker, died Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. She was born on October 12, 1950 in Williams, Arizona to Ambrosio and Esperonza Gonzales. She was a member of Union Academy Baptist Church near McKenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 12 years Ray Hudgins of McLemoresville, her sons and step-sons Ray Ward of Lafayette, LA, Marcus (Celeste) Ward of San Antonio, TX, Bert and Lizz Gonzales-Hudgins of Milan, TN, Matt (Kim) Hudgins and Chad Hudgins of McKenzie, TN, a sister Maria Burch of San Antonio, TX, and a brother Ambrose Gonzales of Phoenix, AZ, 13 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.