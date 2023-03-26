Pet of the Week: Baxter

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Baxter!

Meet Baxter! He’s the most precious guy, who is a little bit timid at first, but he loves snuggles with his person.









He came to Hero West as a stray right before the below freezing weather, but quickly adjusted to inside life.

He is house broken and loves dogs, cats and kids. He would be the perfect addition to a loving family who is patient as he learns to trust you.

Baxter is a young adult Boxer mix. He is fully vetted, heartworm negative, kennel and house trained.

Baxter is just waiting for his fur-ever family!

If you are interested in adopting Baxter or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.