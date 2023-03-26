Shots fired at a local hotel

JACKSON, Tenn. —Tipster’s call alerts to an incident at a local hotel.

This evening a tipster contacted us with information regarding possible shots fired at a local hotel.

We received a tip of a large police presence near Carriage House Drive in Jackson. When we arrived several Jackson Police vehicles could be seen at the Clarion Inn.

According to JPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Clarion Inn at 3:30 this afternoon. Upon arrival officers found one person with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and if you have any information call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

