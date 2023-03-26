Tea party held in support of women across West TN

JACKSON, Tenn. —A tea party was held in the Hub city for a great cause.

The first ever Women in Rotary Tea Party was held on Saturday at the First United Methodist Church.

This was held in support of International Women’s History Month and to raise funds for hygiene packs for girls at local high schools. The members will be putting the hygiene packs together to distribute all across West Tennessee.















tea7 – Copy

Many women were in attendance for support including a large number of business leaders.

“I was so excited when I was asked to participate, because I am a women’s advocate 100 percent. This is a great way to bring women together, “said Margaret Taylor, Rotary Club Member.

Several rotary clubs across West Tennessee came together to make this event such a success.

According to Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club president, Shelley Hayes, women were not always invited to be rotary members. There was a vote in 1989 to allow women into the club.

“Women are still playing catch-up to the gentlemen in the club, but we are super excited to get together. Rotary International started an Empower Girls Initiative last year, really to support the needs of girls,” Hayes said.

Hayes expresses that they really wanted to do something in March to celebrate women and their history in the rotary clubs. She says that they would like to make this an annual event.

Hayes would like to thank everyone who made the first Rotary Tea Party such a success. She says that it felt empowering having so many female rotary club members in attendance.

For more local news, click here.