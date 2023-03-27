Carolyn Perry Kidd, age 66, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Stanton Cemetery, with Bro. Eddie Martin, officiating.

Carolyn was born on December 11, 1956, in Dancyville, TN to Mr. Billy Roe Perry, Sr. and Peggy Tinsley Perry. She worked for many years in the office at Lasco Fittings Inc. in Brownsville, TN. Family was important to her and she found much joy in spending time with them. She especially loved her grandchildren. She also loved the outdoors where she enjoyed spending time fishing.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Tommie Kidd of Brownsville, TN; her father, Billy Roe Perry, Sr. (Mary) of Brownsville, TN; three daughters, Karen Holliday (Brian), Shelly Davis (Billy), and Shelby Childers (Ricky); one sister, Wanda Siler (Paul); nine grandchildren;18 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Perry, and one brother, Billy Roe Perry, Jr.

Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.