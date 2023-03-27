Drug seized, man arrested following joint investigation

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A Huntingdon man has been arrested and drugs and drug paraphernalia seized, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI reports that a joint investigation began in January into drug activity, particularly methamphetamine, in Carroll County.

Monday, a search warrant was executed on a home, with investigators finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The TBI says Michael Hollowell has been arrested and charged with possession of schedule II with the intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent inside of a drug-free school zone. He is being held on $8,500 bond.

