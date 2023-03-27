Jackson Symphony to celebrate music of the 80s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This is your chance to hear some of your favorite 1980s hits live.

The Jackson Symphony is celebrating the music of the 80s with a “rewind.” It’s a musical time warp to a decade when big hair and parachute pants ruled.

You can hear songs from artists like Starship, George Michael, Huey Lewis and the News, Pat Benatar, and more.

“And we just feel like this is a fun way to end our concert season this year, and to just celebrate a lot of the fun music that happened in the 1980s,” said Sherry Freeman, the Executive Director of The Jackson Symohony.

This 80s rewind, the final pops concert of the season, will be Saturday, April 1 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. The show starts at 1 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at the door or online.

