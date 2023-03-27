Jury selected as ‘Rock Doc’ trial set to begin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The “Rock Doc” had his jury chosen for his upcoming trial.

Jefferey Young Jr. appeared in court Monday at the Odell Horton Federal Building in downtown Memphis.

Both the prosecutors and the defendants agreed that they were ready to proceed with the trial.

The indictment that was read by the judge included fifteen charges that stem from a massive 2019 federal opioid investigation.

The jurors were selected and the trial is scheduled to start this week, and the judge expects the trial to spill over into next week.

Stay with us on-air and online as we will keep you updated as this trial progresses.

SEE ALSO: Rudin pleads guilty to charge in opioid investigation (3/23/23)