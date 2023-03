Mugshots : Madison County : 3/24/23 – 3/27/23

Danny Stewart: Assault, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, escape, driving on revoked/suspended license

Darrius Davis Darrius Davis: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Ashley Collins Ashley Collins: Assault

Brittany Young Brittany Young: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Cordario Cooper Cordario Cooper: Failure to appear



David Spencer: Schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

Dawn Pewitte: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

Derrick Lax Derrick Lax: Vandalism

Isaac Chism Isaac Chism: Violation of probation

Jackel Ozier Jackel Ozier: Driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license



James Deberry James Deberry: Reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jason Terry Jason Terry: Criminal trespass

Johnetra Person Johnetra Person: Violation of community corrections

Jonathan Bumpus Jonathan Bumpus: Violation of probation

Jorge Prieto Jorge Prieto: Reckless driving



Jose Sanchez Jose Sanchez: Driving under the influence, vehicular assault, driving while unlicensed

Keishari Anderson Keishari Anderson: Simple domestic assault

Kashara Peterson Kashara Peterson: Failure to appear

Lacy Mullins Lacy Mullins: Trespass

Lucille Cotham Lucille Cotham: Shoplifting/theft of property



Marvel Jones Marvel Jones: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Matthew Butler Matthew Butler: Driving under the influence

Mercedes Person Mercedes Person: Vandalism

Paul Fuller Paul Fuller: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Robert Cole Robert Cole: Schedule II drug violations, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license



Robert Smith Robert Smith: Public intoxication

Ryan Rockow Ryan Rockow: Driving under the influence

Sharon Collier Sharon Collier: Simple domestic assault, reckless driving

Shavanna Dennis Shavanna Dennis: Simple domestic assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Shun Jelks Shun Jelks: Violation of probation



Tamyia Griffin Tamyia Griffin: Violation of probation

Tavin Tharpe Tavin Tharpe: Schedule VI drug violations

Veto Swain Veto Swain: Driving under the influence, open container law

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/24/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/27/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.