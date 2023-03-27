Multiple injuries reported in Sunday wreck on I-40

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A wreck Sunday evening in Madison County halted interstate traffic and resulted in multiple injuries.

According to Tennessee 511, a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 was reported around 5:29 p.m. The wreck occurred in the westbound lane near mile marker 79.

Photos submitted by our viewers show multiple law enforcement vehicles, ambulances, and a medical helicopter responding to the scene.

According to the THP, the investigating trooper has advised the wreck involved six vehicles, with a total of sixteen occupants.

The THP says four injuries have been reported, however the extent of those injuries have not been confirmed at this time.

