Repairs to cause temporary water cutoff in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Repairs to a pressure regulator station in Hardin County is going to cause water services to be stopped temporarily.

The Savannah Utility Department will be making the repairs at the Hard Rock Road station, and will affect the Mt. Hermon, Bucktown, Cerro Gordo, Old Clifton Road North of Horse Creek, and Russell Chapel Lane area.

Repairs will begin Thursday, March 30 and water should be restored Friday, March 31.

You can find a map of the area to be affected here.

