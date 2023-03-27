Round two of Strongest Towns begins

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is going up against a Pennsylvania town, and you can help!

“This contest is put on by Strong Towns. It is themed after March Madness. So we’ve just made it through the Sweet 16 and it made it to the Elite Eight. And it’s just a contest to choose from the strongest towns in America,” said Claire Pierson, the Community Development Coordinator for the City of Jackson.

Jackson, the only Tennessee representative, faced off against a city in Florida. Now, in round two, the city is against Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“This round is based on five photos that we got to send in that highlights many different parts of Jackson, south Jackson, east Jackson, the Bicentennial. So it’s just an opportunity to showcase Jackson to the rest of the world,” Pierson said.

If Jackson is able to pass this round, there will only be two rounds left and a winner will be crowned.

The winner will also be given the opportunity to have a video of their town made, and invited to national gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We just think that this is a great opportunity for us to be chosen and seen as the Strongest Town. We’ve been able to highlight a lot of our strengths and changes we’ve made in the last few years,” Pierson said.

The voting is open to the public, and officials are encouraging everyone to vote and show their support.

Round two of voting is open from March 27 until to 12 p.m. on March 30. You can help Jackson come out on top here.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.