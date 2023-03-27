Scholarship for music students gets a boost

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Students looking to learn more about music at a local university just got a boost from two alumni.

According to a news release, two Freed-Hardeman University alumni, Gordon and Bert “Bertha” Rampy, made a donation to music students through the John and Freda Hall Scholarship.

The scholarship was founded by A Cappella Singers alumni Frank McMeen and Don Cross to honor their service.

Read the full news release here.

Find more news from Chester County here.