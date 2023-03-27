Second mayoral debate to be held April 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — Voters in the community will get a chance to familiarize themselves with local candidates.

The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP will be hosting a mayoral candidate forum to allow the candidates who are running to talk about their goals and campaign to members of their community.

Harrell Carter, the president of the branch, said it’s important that residents of Jackson know exactly who they’re voting for.

“The community forum for voting is critical because we need all sides of this debate, who is available, who is one that is more capable in running the City of Jackson in a fair and partial way,” Carter said.

The forum will take place at the NAACP branch in downtown Jackson on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m., and you are welcome to join.

The forum will also be streamed on the NAACP Facebook page.

The NAACP will also host a candidate forum for city council members who are running on Thursday, April 6. It will be at 6 p.m.

