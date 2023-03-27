Two checks presented just before team’s home game

JACKSON, Tenn. — One baseball team presented some funds they raised during a recent event.

Just before Madison Academic’s home game, two checks were presented. The funds are the result of the teams’ Down Syndrome Awareness event held last week with several other local teams.

One check was presented to the West Tennessee Down Syndrome Advocacy Group to continue raising awareness.

And a $1,000 check was presented to the family of a local boy with down syndrome in the hopes of helping with expenses.

“There are a lot of expenses that sometimes people don’t even think about with traveling to Nashville, seeing specialists, weeks in the hospital, and we wanted to be able to do something for them that can just help a little bit with that financial aspect of it,” said Natalie Sorensen, the President of the Baseball Booster Club at Madison Academic.

Sorensen says they are already working on what they can do next year to continue to raise awareness and help more families in our community.

