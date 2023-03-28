Brandon Watson Karcher

Brandon Watson Karcher, a resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family and a few close friends. Brandon was 44 years of age.

Brandon was born in Memphis on July 22, 1978, to Ed and Charlotte Karcher. He grew up in Somerville and is a 1996 graduate of Fayette Academy. Brandon started farming with his father, uncle, and cousin while in high school. He attended Jackson State Community College in Jackson, Tennessee while continuing to farm full time with the family at Highway View Farms. Brandon knew from an early age that he wanted to farm. He spent many hours as a child in the fields working with his dad. Brandon loved life, farming, pulling, farming, guns, farming, fishing, farming, big trucks, farming, Dodges, farming, and fiercely loved his family and friends.

Brandon was selected Fayette County Young Farmer of the Year in 2001. The Karcher farming operation was one of the first in Fayette County to use precision agriculture farming practices and was featured in Cotton Grower magazine and The Delta Farm Press. Brandon and his cousin Rob participated in the Next Level Ag Production program to improve corn & soybean growing methods. Brandon participated in several agricultural forums in Fayette County. He was a member of First Baptist Church Somerville. Brandon was a loving son, big brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

He is survived by his parents, Charlotte and Ed; his sister, Erin Brigance (Eric) of Slayden, Mississippi; his nephews, Stevie Brigance (Ashlee) and Drew; his niece, Rebekah Brigance; great nephew, Jace; his special buddy, John Weston; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services for Brandon will be at 11 A.M. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Brandon will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts be given to Somerville First Baptist Church Mission Project, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068; Fayette Academy Tuition Assistance, P. O. Box 130, Somerville, TN 38068; or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.