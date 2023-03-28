Charity Renee Markle, age 50, passed away, after a brief illness, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at West Tennessee Healthcare in Dyersburg, TN. Memorial Services for Renee will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Eddie Martin officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Renee was born on November 6, 1972, in Somerville, TN to James Anderson and Wanda Craig Cannon. She worked as a hair stylist at Fantastic Sams in Jackson, TN. She loved cooking, gardening, and going to the beach. She enjoyed working and spending time with the girls from work.

She was married to Franky Markle who survives. She is also survived by two sons, Brody Markle and Alex Markle; three brothers, Charlie Cannon, Scotty Cannon and James Anderson; one sister, Ashley Bateman; and stepdad, Charles Cannon. She was preceded in death, by her parents, James Anderson and Wanda Cannon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local animal shelter or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. The family has chosen cremation as their way to honor her final wishes. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.