Frost Likely Tonight, Mild Mid Week, Late Week Storm Threat

Tuesday Night Forecast Update for March 28th:

Overnight temperatures will fall down near freezing tonight and a round of frost looks likely. Please bring in or cover any delicate plants to protect them. The middle of the week looks mostly sunny and nice and we should reach the 70s again by Friday. Friday will also bring our next round of storms with it. Severe weather seems more likely than not across West Tennessee late Friday so please monitor the forecast as the week progresses. We will have more on the potential freeze tonight and the latest on Friday’s storm event, all coming up here.

NWS: CONFIRMS TORNADO FROM LAST FRIDAY:

The National Weather Service wrapped up their tornado survey damage on Monday in Mississippi from Friday night and made their way into West Tennessee Tuesday. They confirmed an EF-1 Tornado in Haywood County (near Hillville) and will be surveying more areas including Carroll county on Wednesday. Here is the information from the tornado.

TONIGHT:

Tonight could end up being our last potential freeze of the Spring as warmer weather looks to be on the way for the next 10 days. Tonight with the clear skies and light winds, overnight lows will fall down into the low 30s. Most of West Tennessee will likely have to deal with some frost in the morning so please bring in or cover any new plants that you have purchased or ones that have already bloomed. It could feel into the upper 20s in the morning as well with the light breeze, so be sure to dress accordingly Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

Some morning frost is expected but should clear away by the mid morning as a little warm up is coming into the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will make it up to around 60° but we should stay below normal due to the light northeast breeze. The winds will be calm at times into the evening making for an overall pleasant day. Wednesday night lows will be cool and and fall down to the upper 30s but it should be just a little to warm for frost to be an issue into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will start out a bit chilly with morning lows starting in the upper 30s. A nice warm up will continue into the afternoon when highs could make it up to around 70°. Mostly sunny skies are again expected on Thursday and and the winds will start to come out of the southeast as a warm front will begin to lift through the Mid South. Thursday night the humidity will increase under the warm front and overnight lows will only fall down to the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

The next chance for storm activity and possible severe weather will be here on Friday. The showers and storm activity early in the day will not be severe but after the sun goes down, some bigger storms are expected to move through. The storm prediction center already has a large area of West Tennessee under a 30% storm chance with the greatest threat being along the Mississippi River and the least concerning area as of now appears to be along the Tennessee River. But all of West Tennessee will likely see storms activity Friday night. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 70s depending on if we get shower activity early in the day or not. The winds will be breezy and come out of south all day before changing to the northwest behind the front by sunrise Saturday. Friday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 50s. Please stay weather aware late Friday as some powerful storms will be likely with this system.

THE WEEKEND:

Just like the previous weekend we are expecting mostly sunny skies. Saturday will start out in the low to mid 50s and warm up to the mid 60s in the afternoon. Just like last weekend, Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs making it back up to around 70°. Sunday morning will be a bit chilly behind the front and temperatures will drop down to around 40°. Sunday night the winds will be back out of the southeast keeping us warm with next Monday morning lows will be in the mid 50s again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very warm month of February, March started out to be the exact opposite and being below normal. The next chance for rain and storms is coming on Friday night, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but we will likely see some frost tonight. There is a 50/50 chance this will be our last freeze chance of the Spring. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13