Frost Likely Tonight, Mild Mid Week, Late Week Storm Threat

Tuesday Night Forecast Update
Storm Team Weather,

Tuesday Night Forecast Update for March 28th:

Overnight temperatures will fall down near freezing tonight and a round of frost looks likely. Please bring in or cover any delicate plants to protect them. The middle of the week looks mostly sunny and nice and we should reach the 70s again by Friday. Friday will also bring our next round of storms with it. Severe weather seems more likely than not across West Tennessee late Friday so please monitor the forecast as the week progresses. We will have more on the potential freeze tonight and the latest on Friday’s storm event, all coming up here.

May be an image of text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com STORM TEAM 7 WEATHER FUTURECAST WED 6:30 AM RAIN MIXED Union 33° Ridgely 34° SNOW Martin 33 Paris 33 Dyersburg 34° FROST LIKELY TONIGHT ACROSS WEST TENNESSEE BRING YOUR PLANTS INSIDE! Trenton 33° Alamo 32° Camden 33° Huntingdon 33° Ripley 36° Brownsville 33° Covington 33° Lexing ton 34° Jackson 32° Henderson 33° Parsons 34° Memphis 37° Somerville 34° Bolivar 33° Selmer 35° Savannah 33°'

NWS: CONFIRMS TORNADO FROM LAST FRIDAY:

The National Weather Service wrapped up their tornado survey damage on Monday in Mississippi from Friday night and made their way into West Tennessee Tuesday. They confirmed an EF-1 Tornado in Haywood County (near Hillville) and will be surveying more areas including Carroll county on Wednesday. Here is the information from the tornado.

324tornado1

 

TONIGHT:

Tonight could end up being our last potential freeze of the Spring as warmer weather looks to be on the way for the next 10 days. Tonight with the clear skies and light winds, overnight lows will fall down into the low 30s. Most of West Tennessee will likely have to deal with some frost in the morning so please bring in or cover any new plants that you have purchased or ones that have already bloomed. It could feel into the upper 20s in the morning as well with the light breeze, so be sure to dress accordingly Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

Some morning frost is expected but should clear away by the mid morning as a little warm up is coming into the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will make it up to around 60° but we should stay below normal due to the light northeast breeze. The winds will be calm at times into the evening making for an overall pleasant day. Wednesday night lows will be cool and and fall down to the upper 30s but it should be just a little to warm for frost to be an issue into Thursday morning.

May be an image of map and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER vbbjtv.com STORM TEAM 7 WEATHER FUTURECAST WED 6:00 PM RAIN MIXED Union City 59° SNOW Ridgely 60° Martin 58° Paris 58° Dyersburg 60° Camden 58° Huntingdon 59° Trenton 59° Ripley Alamo 60° 60° Brownsville 60° Covington 60° Lexington Lexin 60° Jackson 60° Henderson 60° Parsons 60° Memphis 62° Somerville 61° Bolivar 61° Selmer 61° Savannah 61°'

 

THURSDAY:

Thursday will start out a bit chilly with morning lows starting in the upper 30s. A nice warm up will continue into the afternoon when highs could make it up to around 70°. Mostly sunny skies are again expected on Thursday and and the winds will start to come out of the southeast as a warm front will begin to lift through the Mid South. Thursday night the humidity will increase under the warm front and overnight lows will only fall down to the mid to upper 50s.

May be an image of map and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv.com STORM TEAM 7 WEATHER FUTURECAST THU 5:00 PM RAIN MIXED Union City 67° Ridgely 67° SNOW Martin 67° Paris 67° Dyersburg 68° Trenton 68° Alamo 68° Camden 68° Huntingdon 68° Ripley 68° Brownsville 68° Coving 68° Lexington 69° Jackson 69° Henderson 69° Parsons 69° Memphis 71° Somerville 69° Bolivar 70° Selmer 70° Savannah 70°'

 

FRIDAY:

The next chance for storm activity and possible severe weather will be here on Friday. The showers and storm activity early in the day will not be severe but after the sun goes down, some bigger storms are expected to move through. The storm prediction center already has a large area of West Tennessee under a 30% storm chance with the greatest threat being along the Mississippi River and the least concerning area as of now appears to be along the Tennessee River. But all of West Tennessee will likely see storms activity Friday night. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 70s depending on if we get shower activity early in the day or not. The winds will be breezy and come out of south all day before changing to the northwest behind the front by sunrise Saturday. Friday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 50s. Please stay weather aware late Friday as some powerful storms will be likely with this system.

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'STORM TEAM WEATHER wbbjtv com SEVERE WEATHER RISK FRIDAY 15% Tiptonville 30% Martin Dyersburg SEVERE STORM THREAT RETURNS TO WEST TN. LATE FRIDAY. PLEASE STAY WEATHER AWARE Camden Milan Covington Jackson Parsons Memphis Bolivar Bolivar Savannah'

 

THE WEEKEND:

Just like the previous weekend we are expecting mostly sunny skies. Saturday will start out in the low to mid 50s and warm up to the mid 60s in the afternoon. Just like last weekend, Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs making it back up to around 70°.  Sunday morning will be a bit chilly behind the front and temperatures will drop down to around 40°. Sunday night the winds will be back out of the southeast keeping us warm with next Monday morning lows will be in the mid 50s again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very warm month of February, March started out to be the exact opposite and being below normal. The next chance for rain and storms is coming on Friday night, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but we will likely see some frost tonight. There is a 50/50 chance this will be our last freeze chance of the Spring.  You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist
Joel Barnes
Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather
Twitter: @JoelBarnes13
Instagram: @joelbarnes13

Categories: Weather, Weather Forecast

Related Posts