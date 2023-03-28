Jackson business owners named Citizens of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two Jackson business owners have been named Citizens of the Year by Elks #192.

According to a news release from the lodge, Redbones and 731 Comedy Club owners Jennifer and Trent Alford were given the award for 2022-2023.

The award was given for their efforts to help the community with donations to several non-profit groups, including RIFA, the Marine Corps League, the Elks #192 Veterans Fund, the Star Center, Friends of Heart, the Jackson Symphony, Crime Stoppers, Room at the Inn, the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition, among many more.

Find more local news here.