Jackson-Madison County school becomes a champion

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school has become a champion.

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High is being recognized as a FAFSA Champion by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

The recognition was given Tuesday.

This designation is awarded to schools whose Tennessee Promise FAFSA completion rate increased by 5% over the previous year, or those whose Tennessee Promise FAFSA completion rate exceeds 90%.

“And Ms. Yarbrough has tackled that and has worked hard. I’ve been real proud of the work she’s done. Of Ms. Bishop, our guidance clerk, and our whole team here. Everybody has worked hard to help students to be successful. And this is just another one of those challenges that we were able to meet for the sake of our students to help them,” said Dr. Nathan Lewis, the Principle at JCM Early College High.

Completing the FAFSA is one of the most important steps in making college affordable.

Education leaders across the state are encouraging students to complete the FAFSA to take advantage of financial aid dollars being left on the table.

This is another effort by the Jackson-Madison County School System to provide options and opportunities for students.

