Joe Boyd Moss, a resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Jo Ann McCaskill Moss, departed this life in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family at the age of 84.

Mr. Moss was born in Moscow on May 18, 1938, to Honley and Effie Moss and was the youngest of seven siblings. He grew up in Memphis and graduated from Germantown High School, where he was a star basketball player. He served our country as a member of the Air National Guard for six years. After his service in the military, Mr. Moss worked for General Motors before starting a small business with his father in 1968. In 1969, after the death of his father, Mr. Moss developed this small business from the ground up to become Moss Building Supply, a lumber supply business that flourished under his leadership alongside his best friend and most trusted colleague, Rufus McNeil, Jr., for 23 years.

On June 25, 1976, he married Jo Ann McCaskill, the love of his life. Joe and Jo Ann shared a beautiful and full life together managing the lumber business, traveling, and spending time with their precious friends and family – especially Kathy and Keith Hazlewood, McCall Wilson, Rufus McNeil, Jr., and his in-laws, Morris and Pam Breedlove. After retiring from the lumber business in 1992, Mr. Moss enjoyed raising angus cows, playing golf, playing the guitar, watching sports, going to Pickwick, and enjoying time on his farm.

Mr. Moss was a member of the First Baptist Church of Somerville. He was a loving and devoted husband, brother, son, uncle, mentor, and friend, and he will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of loving him.

Mr. Moss was preceded in death by his father, Honley Moss, mother, Effie Moss, sisters Juanita Lamar, Ernestine Conners, Francis Pearl Moss, brothers James Moss and Morris Leon Moss, his nephew, Trey Stiles, and his niece, Joanna Breedlove.

Mr. Moss is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jo Ann; his sister, Mai Ida Stiles; his nieces, Jayme Breedlove Porter (James), Mary Chase Breedlove Mize (Christopher), Mary Jo Pollard (Ralph), and Donna Gill (Bill), his nephews Lyle Moss (Marilyn), James Moss, Jr. (Martha), and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mr. Moss will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Somerville First Baptist Church with Bro. Stan Smith officiating. A Private Family Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery at Moscow. A visitation for Mr. Moss will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Somerville First Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Rufus McNeil, Jr., Morris Breedlove, Keith Hazlewood, Lyle Moss, McCall Wilson and James Porter. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Gill, Richard Allen, Preston Douglass, David Kelley, Lee James, Jim Miller, Bob Taber, Duane Watkins and Jimmy Moss.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center