Laura Cocke Price, age 85, resident of the Lambert Community of Fayette County, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday afternoon, March 26, 2023.

Laura was born May 26, 1937 in Somerville, the daughter of the late John F. Cocke and Oddie Creasey Cocke. She was a resident of the Lambert Community for much of her life and a member of Lambert Community Church. She was a homemaker that loved her family, working in her yard and being outside. Laura enjoyed fishing, camping at Pickwick and coon hunting.

Mrs. Price is survived by two sons, John Price (Pamella) and George Price (Charlotte); four sisters, Ann Holden, Faye Brown (Fred), Jeanne Tapp (Joseph) and Becky Fowler (Dave); two brothers, Fletcher Cocke and Lester Adams; her sister-in-law, Ann Adams; five grandchildren, Bryan, Kevan, Michael, Chris (Kelsey) and Ben; one granddaughter expected in July, Evlynn Marie; and two great-granddaughters, Eden Price and Raelynn Price.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Vaughn; her brother, J.T. Adams; and her grandson, Andrew.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Price will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mrs. Price will be from 11:30 A.M. until 2 P.M. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bryan Price, Kevan Price, Michael Price, Chris Price and Ben Price. An honorary pallbearer in spirit will be Andrew Price, who is deceased.

