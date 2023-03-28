Miss Bronze 2023 crowned in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson (TN) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held the 63rd annual Miss Bronze West Tennessee Scholarship Pageant on Saturday.

According to a news release, the pageant was founded by Delta Anna Cooke amid segregation, to provide young African American ladies an opportunity to compete for college scholarship funds.

Six girls participated in this year’s Miss Bronze pageant, which was open to girls residing in the chapter’s service area of Haywood, Hardeman and Madison Counties, as well as the southern portion of State Route 420 in Gibson County.

During the event, Leah Smith was crowned as Miss Bronze 2023.

This was the pageant’s first return to an in-person event since the coronavirus pandemic.

