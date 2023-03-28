Tennessee Tech president visits students in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at a Jackson high school had the opportunity to learn more about college opportunities in Tennessee.

Tennessee Tech President Philip Oldham visited chemistry and biology students at North Side High School on Tuesday.

Around 60 students were in attendance, listening to what the school has to offer, and asking questions about different majors and programs.

Oldham will be visiting more schools across the state, letting students know about additional opportunities and the benefits that come out of getting a college degree.

“I came from a rural West Tennessee background myself. Most of them don’t realize the potential they have, and so to open up those windows of opportunity for them and help them see what they can achieve in life is very meaningful,” Oldham said.

Oldham has visited Decaturville and Huntingdon. Wednesday, he’ll continue his tour, talking to students at Madison Academic.

