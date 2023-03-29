Cardiologist takes the stand in day 3 of Jeff Young trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Day three of the Jeff “Roc Doc” Young trial continued Wednesday, calling new witnesses to the stand.

The second witness called to the stand was cardiologist Alexander Alperovich, who started working with Young in February of 2016 as supervising physician.

Alperovich was asked to describe his visit when he arrived to Preventagenix in Jackson and his impression of Young’s patient charts.

He stated that the charts weren’t normal and very abbreviated.

He reviewed around 50 charts, and most of the charts he saw, the patients were prescribed controlled substances.

He was asked if he was surprised at the charts, and he said yes. He added that there wasn’t much information on patients’ medical history, like symptoms, illnesses, etc.

Someone from the medical board came to inspect and ask questions, and ultimately, Alperovich lied to the board.

Alperovich stopped working with Young on June 8, but was told by staff at Preventagenix to not tell Young he was quitting until another nurse practitioner came into to work because Young would get upset. And that would effect his work with the patients.

