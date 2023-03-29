Gibson County man arrested as part of child rape investigation

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–A Rutherford man is arrested on multiple counts in connection to a child rape investigation in Gibson County.

Carroll Simon Butler was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Wednesday on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of rape of a child, and two counts of incest.

Butler is accused of sexually assaulting young female family members between the years of 2008 and 2022.

Butler has been booked into the Gibson County jail on a $500,000 bond.