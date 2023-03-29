Jackson Doctor Arrested, Charged with Attempted Arson at Milan Clinic

MILAN, Tenn.– An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation,

along with the Milan Fire Department has resulted in the arrest of a Jackson doctor in connection to an attempted arson at a clinic in Milan.

According to a release from the TBI, on Tuesday, the Milan Fire Department responded to the Family Care Clinic on South First Street after reports

of an unusual odor inside the building. Due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, the

involvement of TBI special agent fire investigators and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie was requested.

During the investigation, agents determined someone had intentionally tried to start a fire in a room inside the clinic.

Wednesday, TBI special agents obtained an arrest warrant charging 45-year-old Misty Y. Allen, a doctor working

at the clinic at the time, with one count of Attempted Aggravated Arson.

With the assistance of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, agents arrested Allen Wednesday evening at her home in Jackson. She was booked into the

Gibson County Jail. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.