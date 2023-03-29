Jackson Rotary Club welcomes YMCA, talks child care

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club welcomed the YMCA, where they shared updates and their progress in West Tennessee.

Jackson Rotary Club welcomes YMCA

Jackson Rotary Club welcomes YMCA

Jackson Rotary Club welcomes YMCA

The YMCA shared an update on the work in expanding and creating opportunities in child care.

Currently, their program collaborates with West Tennessee Healthcare and the Jackson-Madison County School System.

YMCA in Memphis Senior Vice President Dave Bratcher said the Rotary Club and YMCA share the same passion for service.

He said the day’s meeting focused on three aspects when it comes to child care:

Zip codes don’t define who you are

Each parent’s desire for their child is the same

Everyone wants to be loved

“Regardless of how they act, they want to be loved, and those three things, which I learned from my dad, are guiding this work that we are doing with the YMCA in West Tennessee,” Bratcher said.

Bratcher said he is excited about the future for parents in West Tennessee.

Find more local news here.