Jesse Darden “J.D.” Parker, Sr., age 82 of Paris, TN passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his residence on the Parker Farm. His funeral service will be Sunday, April 2nd at 1:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West Washington Street in Paris with Mickey Mooney officiating. Burial will follow in VanDyke Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 1st from 3:00-6:00 PM, and after 11:00 AM on Sunday, all at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Jesse Darden Parker was a husband of almost sixty years to his wife Polly, father of six children, grandfather of 15 grandchildren and great-grandfather to five great grandchildren. He served in both the U.S Navy and the Army U.S. National Guard (joining at age 16) and received several commendations for his service as an electrician’s mate. Besides farming, he also worked as a technician and mechanic at Tecumseh Motor Company and was co-owner of Parkers Marine Salvage in Paris, TN. He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Harvey Ellison Parker, as well as his parents and several siblings. A beautiful tenor singing voice, he sang as a teen on the Ralph Emery show in Nashville, TN, and led church singing for many years. His military travels took him around the world with stations in Japan, Hawaii, San Diego, New York and Virginia. His wife Polly remembers him as a hopeless romantic, and his children and grandchildren will treasure him for his ability to turn every family outing into a workday, his uproarious laughter, and his love for singing. He will also be remembered for his love of God & His Family.