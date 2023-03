Jimmie Greer

Funeral service for Jimmie Greer, age 79, will be Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Prospect Hill Church in St. Louis, MO. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Mr. Greer died Friday, March 17, 2023 in St. Louis, MO.

Visitation for Mr. Greer will be Friday, March 31, 2023 at Prospect Hill Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact William E. Harris Funeral Home.