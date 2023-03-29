Johnnie Morris Howell, a longtime resident of Somerville and wife of Robert Earl Howell, passed into her heavenly home on March 26, 2023. She was 96 years of age and leaves many loving family members and friends.

Mrs. Howell was born December 26, 1926 in Haywood County, Tennessee and was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert Barden and Daisy Barden Dancy of Haywood County; her two sisters, Maude Alice Frazier and Mary Jewel Binford of Brownsville; and her husband of 50 years, Benton Morris, with whom she shared three children.

She received her education in Brownsville schools and was a graduate of Haywood High School. Mrs. Howell was a homemaker and a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Somerville where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. She was a Community Bible Study Core Leader for over 20 years. Johnnie enjoyed working as a Girl Scout Leader and volunteered at Fayette Cares and Somerville Healthcare. She loved taking trips, doing crossword puzzles, reading and playing cards and board games with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors of Mrs. Howell include her two daughters, Benita Morris Pepper and Marlane Morris Crowell (Joe) both of Lakeland, TN; her son, Miles Benton Morris II of Somerville, TN; three grandchildren, Ben Pepper (Erica) of Whiteville, TN, Garren Crowell (Aimee) of Mt. Carmel, TN and Chase Crowell Hobbs (Ben) of Rosehill, KS; and three great-grandchildren, Robben Pepper, Ashlynn Crowell and Piper Hobbs.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ben Pepper, Garren Crowell, Ben Hobbs, Bill Newby, David Newby and William Barron. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Crowell, Robert Pepper, Brent Walters and Tommy Perkins.

A visitation for Mrs. Howell will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Somerville First Baptist Church. Funeral Services for Mrs. Howell will be at 3 P.M. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Somerville First Baptist Church with Bro. Stan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068 or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.