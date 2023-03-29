March 29 marks Mom, Pop Business Owners Day

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — March 29 marks Mom and Pop Business Owners Day! It is a day to appreciate the hard work and dedication that it takes to run a small business.

Independently-owned businesses are essential to the community. They offer personalized care, greater convenience, and a more comfortable environment compared to retail stores.

A great example are independently owned pharmacies. The co-owner of James and Wilks Pharmacy, Mart James, decided to open his business after 36 years of working for a chain pharmacy.

“We wanted to be able to practice pharmacy in a way that we thought it should be done, with a proper amount of staff and be able to spend time with our patients and customers and do that. We were afraid working for the big box stores, we could not do that,” James said.

It takes time and patience to grow not only your business, but to build trust within the community as well.

“We jumped in the deep end and we swam. It took a couple years to get the business going, but we now offer free delivery, we have a boutique. We are swimming, and we’re floating, and things are going well for the store,” James said.

Having local pharmacists can create a lasting impact on a patient’s health and quality of life.

“Independently-owned pharmacies are the backbone of society, I believe. We care, I think, we care more about you. We have the time to spend with you, we know you by name, we know your family and children, where you came from. There’s just people and families that I’ve known for 30 years,” James said.

To the pharmacy, running their business is much more than seeing another patient or writing a prescription.

“We pride ourselves in that. We pride ourselves in our employees and their friendliness. And it’s more than a requirement to work here,” James said.

James said it is never too late to start your own business.

“I would follow my dreams if that’s what you want, and that was mine. I was 56 when I opened my own pharmacy. I just wish I had done it 30 years sooner,” he said.

To celebrate, make sure to go out and visit a local small business near you.

