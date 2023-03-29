On Saturday, March 25, 2023, Melody Ann Meadows, loving mother and partner, went to be united with the Lord at the age of sixty.

Melody’s career as a radio personality has made her a beloved figure in the Memphis community. Her passion for music and laughter have made her a beloved human to all who have known her. An inclination to help others led her to a role with Baptist Medical Group, where she was known as one hard-working and dependable lady.

Melody has always been a support system for her daughters and an outgoing, fearless friend.

After a brief but fatefully romantic glance in the hallway of the radio station, Melody and her heart, Kevin, reconnected three years ago and made each other happy every day since.

She was a lover of dancing, laughing, glam, and Frappuccinos.

Melody is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Ortego, Elaina Ortego Abone, and Chelsea Ortego; her mother, Jo Ann Meadows; brother, Ricky Meadows; sister, Renee Barrios; and her partner, Kevin Byrd. She was preceded in death by her father, Pete Marshall Meadows.

Her visitation will take place at Germantown Church of Christ on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. followed by the funeral service at 2:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be directed to the West Cancer Foundation at westcancerfoundation.org.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.