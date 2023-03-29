More than 40 grants go towards state’s water systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than $200,000,000 is going towards Tennessee’s water infrastructure.

“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across rural and urban Tennessee communities,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”

According to a news release, 43 grants totaling $203,244,525, are going to:

Town of Gibson – $683,498

Town of Hollow Rock – $704,545

Town of Huntingdon – $1,389,471

Town of McLemoresville – $850,512

City of Paris – $1,887,631

City of Ripley – $1,770,145

Town of Trimble – $935,315

Other cities receiving funds include Memphis. You can find the full list here.

You can find more news from across the state here.