Mr. John Alfred Walker was born on May 30, 1929 in Denmark, Tennessee. He departed this life on March 22, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. #2 Baptist Church. His remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m until time of Service. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. both at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment is at St. John #2 Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family has ask that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to West High Alumni in John Alfred Walker’s name.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

