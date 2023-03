Mugshots : Madison County : 3/28/23 – 3/29/23

William Williams William Williams: Violation of community corrections

Dennis Cain Dennis Cain: DUI

Harold Brown Harold Brown: Theft of prop more than $1,000

Jermaine Hogsett Jermaine Hogsett: DUI

Leahna Slaughter Leahna Slaughter: Aggravated domestic assault



Nicholas Chatman Nicholas Chatman: Attempted murder, reckless endangerment (serious injury or use of a deadly weapon), aggravated assault, vandalism

Pamela Ross Pamela Ross: Assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, resisting stop/arrest

Roger McKinney Roger McKinney: DUI

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/28/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/29/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.