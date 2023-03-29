Police presence reported in north Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Tenn.–A police presence at a home in north Jackson prompts a call from a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipster.

We received a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday night of officers at a home on Saddlebrook Drive. Our crew arrived on the scene to find TBI agents collecting evidence at the home.

A Gibson County sheriff’s deputy was also on the scene. At one point, a vehicle could been seen being towed away from the garage of the home.

According to the TBI, agents were in the area as part of an active and ongoing investigation.

