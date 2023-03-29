Veterans receive a ‘welcome home’ long after war’s end

JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans of the Vietnam War received the welcome home they deserve on Wednesday.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored the service, sacrifice, and achievements of Vietnam veterans during the annual Vietnam War Commemoration event.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor AJ Massey presented a joint city/county proclamation declaring March 29, 2023 to be Vietnam Veterans Day in the city and county.

“They didn’t get the welcome home they deserve, they didn’t get the recognition and the love that they deserve. So we make it our business to do a celebration each year on March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day, to let these Vietnam veterans know that we do recognize and we honor their service and sacrifice to our country,” said Jackie Utley, the Honorary Regent of the Jackson-Madison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The event commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and the “last boots on the ground” in 1975.

