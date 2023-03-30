2 killed, 5 wounded in shooting outside Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two men were killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting outside a restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, police said Thursday.

Police were looking for suspects after the shooting Wednesday night that authorities said began with an altercation inside Privé restaurant and nightclub.

Preliminary information provided by police showed one man was found dead at the location of the shooting and another man died at a hospital.

Four men and one woman, ages 25 to 35, were wounded and went to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

None of those shot was identified, and police have not released information on any suspects.

