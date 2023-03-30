More than 50,000 hoverboards are being recalled due to several reports of the batteries burning.

Jetson Electric Bikes is recalling it’s 42-volt Rogue self-balancing hoverboards due to a fire hazard.

The lithium-ion battery packs in the hoverboards can reportedly overheat. Jetson has received multiple reports of the hoverboards burning, sparking, or melting, including an incident where a hoverboard caused a fire that took the lives of two children.

The hoverboards were sold at Target stores nationwide.

If you have one of these hoverboards, stop using and charging it and contact Jetson for a full refund.

INFO: Contact Jetson at 800-635-4815 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.ridejetson.com/ rogue-recall or https://ridejetson.com and click on “SAFETY & RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.