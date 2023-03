Choir Day held in Jackson-Madison County Schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System held a Choir Day.

Middle and high school choirs performed concert music for each other to celebrate “Music in Our Schools” month and recruit for our high school choir programs.

The event was held at Liberty High School auditorium.

