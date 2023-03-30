Crime Stoppers 03-29-23

Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a bicycle thief. While the victim was staying at Daybreak Suites on the 45 Bypass, the perp came walking by. The punk then decided to steal his $1,100 bike. Now, I know it’s just a bicycle. But, this perp needs to be arrested because he’s a thief. And there’s nothing more I hate than a thief. If you recognize this punk, he’ll be arrested for Felony Theft and you’ll get a cash reward.

If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.

Special thanks to our sponsors: The Range in Jackson and 731 Sports Bar & Grill. For more crime-related news, click here.