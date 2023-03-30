Haywood County Schools to close early Friday

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Schools announced they will be closing early.

Officials with the school say that students will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

There will also be no after school activities.

This comes as West Tennessee faces the chance for severe weather Friday afternoon.

University School of Jackson also announced on Thursday that there will be no after school activities as well. You can find details here.

