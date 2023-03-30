Judy Allen Reeves, age 75 of Paris, TN passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her residence. Her memorial service will be Tuesday, April 4th at 10:00 AM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West Washington Street in Paris. A private family committal will follow in Oak Hill Union Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 3rd from 4:00-6:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Judy Allen Reeves was born April 28, 1947, in Paris, TN to the late James Powell Allen and the late Dorothy Elaine Phillips Allen. On April 28, 1986, she married George Franklin Reeves and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2004.

Judy was a member of Oak Hill Union Church and she retired from Paris Landing State Park. She loved to travel all across the United States visiting new and exciting places. She was an avid reader and game show enthusiast, but most of all she loved spending time with her girlfriends and supporting events around Henry County.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Dawn Jenkins, and her son, Jason (Jennifer) Jenkins both of Paris.

In addition to her children, Judy is also survived by Kalyn Joyce, and Danny (Kelly) Reeves; ten grandchildren: Meghann Jenkins, Jocelyn Dellinger, Adam Dell, Riley Jenkins, Shelby Azbell, Samantha Caverly, Grayson Arrington, Nikki Tipton, Tori Short, and Ian Joyce; thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Judy was also preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Allen.

Memorials for Mrs. Reeves may be made to the W.G. Rhea Paris Henry Co. Library, 400 W. Washington St., Paris, TN 38242.