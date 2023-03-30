Local tech earns high honor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local technician received a very high honor.

ReNew Biomedical technician Josh Weatherford is the first technician in the world to complete his CABT and CBET certifications with an Advancement of Medical Instrumentation-affiliate program.

ReNew partnered with AAMI, the body that administers biomedical certifications.

They’re working towards growing the backbone of the healthcare industry and training the next generation of life-saving medical equipment technicians, as well as creating a skilled workforce here in Jackson.

“It’s the first one. It’s a big thing to celebrate. It’s a big thing for the industry, for the field, for AAMI, for ReNew, and we’re just so proud,” said Danielle McGeary, the Vice President of Healthcare Technology Management for AAMI.

The Advancement of Medical Instrumentation is an academy program where bio-medical technicians can gain their industry certifications.

There are currently 30 people they plan to give awards to.

