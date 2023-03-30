Mugshots : Madison County : 3/29/23 – 3/30/23 4 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Askia Tidwell Askia Tidwell: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/Theft from motor vehicle Ashley Thompson Ashley Thompson: Violation of community corrections Brian Watkins Brian Watkins: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Curtis Jackson Curtis Jackson: Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Gregory Flagg Gregory Flagg: Disorderly conduct Kenneth Garner Kenneth Garner: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Lavarius Blakemore Lavarius Blakemore: Simple domestic assault Lawrence Norman Lawrence Norman: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Tracy Cannon Melton Tracy Cannon Melton: Violation of community corrections Veronica Smith Veronica Smith: Violation of probation Victor Bond Victor Bond: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/29/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/30/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin