Mugshots : Madison County : 3/29/23 – 3/30/23

Askia Tidwell Askia Tidwell: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/Theft from motor vehicle

Ashley Thompson Ashley Thompson: Violation of community corrections

Brian Watkins Brian Watkins: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Curtis Jackson Curtis Jackson: Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

Gregory Flagg Gregory Flagg: Disorderly conduct



Kenneth Garner Kenneth Garner: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Lavarius Blakemore Lavarius Blakemore: Simple domestic assault

Lawrence Norman Lawrence Norman: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

Tracy Cannon Melton Tracy Cannon Melton: Violation of community corrections

Veronica Smith Veronica Smith: Violation of probation



Victor Bond Victor Bond: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/29/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/30/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.